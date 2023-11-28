Thomas J. O’Connor shelter accepting donations for ‘Giving Tuesday’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Giving Tuesday and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield has plans for the donations they receive and will be adding new equipment to potentially save the lives of thousands of animals.

These furry friends at TJO Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield are looking for the community’s support this holiday season.

As part of Giving Tuesday, the 24-hour online donation event benefitting non-profit organizations, TJO’s collections will go directly to the center’s medical care and treatment of animals in need.

Western Mass News checked in with Lori Swanson who is the Executive Director at TJO, as the day of giving got underway.

“So we started off with a $5,000 donation, so we’re at about $8,000 as we started the day,” said Swanson. “Our goal is $25,000 and that’s the highest we’ve ever done for Giving Tuesday.”

Swanson told us the funds raised will be used to purchase a therapeutic laser which will benefit the hundreds of animals they take in on a daily basis.

“There’s lots of animals this type of equipment will help,” expressed Swanson. “We do have a number of animals in our building right now that it would help. For example, any animal that comes in with a wound that is having difficulty healing or any dog that has surgery, a therapeutic laser aids in healing of almost any kind of wound, any kind of surgery so this is something that will be of great impact to many animals for many many years.”

She said this medical equipment can be a vital part of saving animals’ lives and improving their chances for adoption.

“We deal with a lot of animals that come in with traumatic injuries, and wounds that need specialized care,” added Swanson. “This is just one more tool that our veterinarian team is going to have in their pocket to really make a difference in the healing process of animals.”

Although Giving Tuesday is just for a day, TJO is always accepting donations.

