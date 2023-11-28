Surprise Squad
Thunderbirds to donate over $10,000 to those impacted by Maine mass shootings

The Springfield Thunderbirds' season begins on October 16.
By Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Tuesday that through the T-Birds charitable foundation.

A donation of almost $11,000 will be made directly to those impacted by the tragic events of October 25 In Lewiston, Maine.

Prior to their games on November 3 and November 4, Thunderbirds players warmed up in Maine Mariners jerseys to show solidarity with their New England neighbors to the north in the aftermath of the shooting in October that resulted in the loss of 18 lives.

