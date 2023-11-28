Surprise Squad
Tower Theaters in South Hadley to receive state grant

It’s all part of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s movie theater grant program.
It’s all part of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s movie theater grant program.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Jake Oliveira and State Representative Dan Carey announced on Tuesday that South Hadley’s Tower Theaters will receive a grant as part of the state’s efforts to revitalize the local independent movie theater industry.

It’s all part of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s movie theater grant program.

Tower Theaters is receiving $30,000 from the 2022 ARPA economic development bill, which will be used to support the theater as it continues to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, theaters have seen a bigger boom at the box office, in part, due to the success of films such as “Barbie” and Taylor Swift’s concert film “The Eras Tour.”

