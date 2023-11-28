Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Town by Town: Giving Tuesday’, EMBR Dispensary groundbreaking, Big Y bag program

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield and Wilbraham.

Throughout the month of November, Freedom Credit Union has been collecting cash donations at all its branches on behalf of the Westover Galaxy Community Council to support military service members and their families.

The proceeds will go towards Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

To celebrate the National Day of Giving known as “Giving Tuesday”, Freedom will match the donations made at its branches that day, up to a total of $2,500. Donations made online will also be matched.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a $2 million ground up dispensary in the Pine Point section of the city.

We’re told this location was selected by Mayor Sarno in the second round of adult use cannabis proposals.

The new EMBR dispensary is located on Boston Road between Morton Street and Lamont Street. Also known as the old Russell’s Restaurant site.

Lastly, Rick’s Place has been selected as a beneficiary of the Big Y community bag program for the month of December.

The reusable bag initiative, launched back in January 2019.

Rick’s Place will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at this location during December.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead after shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
Jaidalis Zayas
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

Latest News

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. In the coming days, many shoppers will see their...
Concerns rise following Black Friday and Cyber Monday package thefts
The Springfield Thunderbirds' season begins on October 16.
Thunderbirds to donate over $10,000 to those impacted by Maine mass shootings
It’s Giving Tuesday and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in...
Thomas J. O’Connor shelter accepting donations for ‘Giving Tuesday’
fire at a home on Devens Street
Officials urge safety following recent string of Springfield fires