Town by Town: Giving Tuesday’, EMBR Dispensary groundbreaking, Big Y bag program

Throughout the month of November, Freedom Credit Union has been collecting cash donations at all its branches on behalf of the Westover Galaxy Community Council to support military service members and their families.

The proceeds will go towards Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

To celebrate the National Day of Giving known as “Giving Tuesday”, Freedom will match the donations made at its branches that day, up to a total of $2,500. Donations made online will also be matched.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a $2 million ground up dispensary in the Pine Point section of the city.

We’re told this location was selected by Mayor Sarno in the second round of adult use cannabis proposals.

The new EMBR dispensary is located on Boston Road between Morton Street and Lamont Street. Also known as the old Russell’s Restaurant site.

Lastly, Rick’s Place has been selected as a beneficiary of the Big Y community bag program for the month of December.

The reusable bag initiative, launched back in January 2019.

Rick’s Place will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at this location during December.

