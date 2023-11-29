Amherst man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have arrested an Amherst man for his alleged involvement in the United States Capital riot on January 6.

According to the FBI Boston Division, The United States Court for the District of Columbia issued an arrest warrant for Daniel Tocci of Amherst.

Officials said he was taken into custody without incident but he is facing the following charges:

Destruction of government property.

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Tocci’s arrest brings the total number of 32 people the FBI Boston has arrested in connection to this incident.

The FBI was assisted by the Amherst Police Department, Hadley Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.