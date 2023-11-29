Bright Nights 5K winners officially announced
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The results are in for Monday night’s Bright Night’s 5K in Forest Park.
This year’s overall winner is 16-year-old Gregory Keane of Longmeadow.
He came in with a time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds.
16-year-old Lucy Connell of Longmeadow came out on top for the women, placing 11th overall with a time of 20 minutes and 47 seconds.
Congratulations to all those who participated!
