Bright Nights 5K winners officially announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The results are in for Monday night’s Bright Night’s 5K in Forest Park.

This year’s overall winner is 16-year-old Gregory Keane of Longmeadow.

He came in with a time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds.

16-year-old Lucy Connell of Longmeadow came out on top for the women, placing 11th overall with a time of 20 minutes and 47 seconds.

Congratulations to all those who participated!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.