Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Christmas tree costs impacted by inflation this holiday season

It seems everything is getting more expensive and now, inflation is hitting everyone even...
It seems everything is getting more expensive and now, inflation is hitting everyone even harder as the holidays approach.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It seems everything is getting more expensive and now, inflation is hitting everyone even harder as the holidays approach.

Christmas trees are really moving fast prices are up and availability is really tight,” said Chris Graziano with Graziano Gardens in East Longmeadow.

The price of Christmas trees is going up and time is running out. It’s time to decide how much you’re willing to spend on that holiday tradition. Graziano told Western Mass News that it seems like it’s getting harder and harder each year to secure trees and, with a lack of inventory both across New England and in western Massachusetts, they’re seeing major price hikes. While many local farms and gardens are cutting their losses and opting out of the yule-tree business this year, Graziano expects to see a major Christmas rush this season.

“This year, there’s a few places that are not open, so I think we’re going to be busier,” Graziano noted.

Graziano told us that, this year, they purchased their holiday spruces and firs from a farm in New Hampshire. Meanwhile a few miles down the road, A.W. Brown also had to go a little further to get their hands on holiday trees. Store president Mike Burnham said that, every year, they partner with the Boy Scouts Troop 179 to sell Christmas trees. He added that the troop used to stay local when purchasing the spruces, but this year, they had to go all the way to Maine to find enough trees.

Fortunately, for us, that allowed us to keep our prices relatively similar,” Burnham said.

The typical price of a Christmas tree is approximately $65 to $75 dollars, depending on tree size. However, due to fuel costs, inflation, and a lack of inventory, many places in our area are forced to sell the trees anywhere between $80 and $200 dollars. If you want to avoid that Charlie Brown tree and score a full fir or spruce that’s sure to make old Saint Nick light up, you may want to grab one in the next few weeks and, if you are a Christmas Eve tree shopper, beware.

It might not hold that many ornaments,” Burnham explained.

On the bright side, unlike the Halloween pumpkin crops, the trees may have actually seen some benefits from the rainy weather pattern we saw this year.

It actually improved them. The trees and wreaths are beautiful this year,” Graziano added.

The Boy Scouts will be selling trees at A.W. Brown’s Friday evening, along with both Saturdays and Sundays throughout December.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police locate missing girl
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Cold & Blustery; Milder to End the Week

Latest News

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Military, emergency responders will be honored at Bright Nights
Dakin Humane Society has sold their location in Leverett.
Dakin Humane Society sells Leverett property
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Hannoush Jewelers opening, Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees, Amelia Park ‘give back’ initiative
The Bay State continues to struggle to find shelter for migrant families while state leaders...
State lawmakers working to pass budget amid ongoing migrant shelter crisis