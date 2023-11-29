Christmas tree costs impacted by inflation this holiday season

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It seems everything is getting more expensive and now, inflation is hitting everyone even harder as the holidays approach.

“Christmas trees are really moving fast prices are up and availability is really tight,” said Chris Graziano with Graziano Gardens in East Longmeadow.

The price of Christmas trees is going up and time is running out. It’s time to decide how much you’re willing to spend on that holiday tradition. Graziano told Western Mass News that it seems like it’s getting harder and harder each year to secure trees and, with a lack of inventory both across New England and in western Massachusetts, they’re seeing major price hikes. While many local farms and gardens are cutting their losses and opting out of the yule-tree business this year, Graziano expects to see a major Christmas rush this season.

“This year, there’s a few places that are not open, so I think we’re going to be busier,” Graziano noted.

Graziano told us that, this year, they purchased their holiday spruces and firs from a farm in New Hampshire. Meanwhile a few miles down the road, A.W. Brown also had to go a little further to get their hands on holiday trees. Store president Mike Burnham said that, every year, they partner with the Boy Scouts Troop 179 to sell Christmas trees. He added that the troop used to stay local when purchasing the spruces, but this year, they had to go all the way to Maine to find enough trees.

“Fortunately, for us, that allowed us to keep our prices relatively similar,” Burnham said.

The typical price of a Christmas tree is approximately $65 to $75 dollars, depending on tree size. However, due to fuel costs, inflation, and a lack of inventory, many places in our area are forced to sell the trees anywhere between $80 and $200 dollars. If you want to avoid that Charlie Brown tree and score a full fir or spruce that’s sure to make old Saint Nick light up, you may want to grab one in the next few weeks and, if you are a Christmas Eve tree shopper, beware.

“It might not hold that many ornaments,” Burnham explained.

On the bright side, unlike the Halloween pumpkin crops, the trees may have actually seen some benefits from the rainy weather pattern we saw this year.

“It actually improved them. The trees and wreaths are beautiful this year,” Graziano added.

The Boy Scouts will be selling trees at A.W. Brown’s Friday evening, along with both Saturdays and Sundays throughout December.

