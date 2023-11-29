Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

1 injured, following tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in West Springfield

A crash is snarling traffic along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike.
A crash is snarling traffic along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike.(MassDOT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is snarling traffic along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike.

MassDOT said the left lane westbound is closed because of a tractor-trailer crash near mile-marker 43.6 in West Springfield, which is between Exit 45 (I-91) and Exit 41 (Route 202)

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, the crash involved one tractor-trailer who lost control of the and skimmed off a guardrail.

The driver then crossed lanes and drove off the opposite side of the guardrail.

Officials said the operator was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other drivers were involved in the incident.

Drivers should expect delays through the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police locate missing girl
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Cold & Blustery; Milder to End the Week

Latest News

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Military, emergency responders will be honored at Bright Nights
It seems everything is getting more expensive and now, inflation is hitting everyone even...
Christmas tree costs impacted by inflation this holiday season
Dakin Humane Society has sold their location in Leverett.
Dakin Humane Society sells Leverett property
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Hannoush Jewelers opening, Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees, Amelia Park ‘give back’ initiative
The Bay State continues to struggle to find shelter for migrant families while state leaders...
State lawmakers working to pass budget amid ongoing migrant shelter crisis