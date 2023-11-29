1 injured, following tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is snarling traffic along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike.

MassDOT said the left lane westbound is closed because of a tractor-trailer crash near mile-marker 43.6 in West Springfield, which is between Exit 45 (I-91) and Exit 41 (Route 202)

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, the crash involved one tractor-trailer who lost control of the and skimmed off a guardrail.

The driver then crossed lanes and drove off the opposite side of the guardrail.

Officials said the operator was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other drivers were involved in the incident.

Drivers should expect delays through the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

