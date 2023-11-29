Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Dakin Humane Society sells Leverett property

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dakin Humane Society has sold their location in Leverett.

The property was sold to “Better Together Dog Rescue”, an organization based here in Western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

The Leverett location was operated by Dakin until March of 2020.

That’s when the pandemic struck, and the organization consolidated their operations here in Springfield to operate at maximum efficiency.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police locate missing girl
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Cold & Blustery; Milder to End the Week

Latest News

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Military, emergency responders will be honored at Bright Nights
It seems everything is getting more expensive and now, inflation is hitting everyone even...
Christmas tree costs impacted by inflation this holiday season
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Hannoush Jewelers opening, Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees, Amelia Park ‘give back’ initiative
The Bay State continues to struggle to find shelter for migrant families while state leaders...
State lawmakers working to pass budget amid ongoing migrant shelter crisis