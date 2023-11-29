Dakin Humane Society sells Leverett property

LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dakin Humane Society has sold their location in Leverett.

The property was sold to “Better Together Dog Rescue”, an organization based here in Western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

The Leverett location was operated by Dakin until March of 2020.

That’s when the pandemic struck, and the organization consolidated their operations here in Springfield to operate at maximum efficiency.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.