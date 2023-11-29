Surprise Squad
Governor Healey attends Army-Navy luncheon at Gillette Stadium

By Samantha Galicki and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey attended a luncheon today at Gillette Stadium ahead of next week’s historic Army-Navy football game.

The governor was joined by athletics directors from both schools as well as team captains.

The two branches have matched up to play over the last 124 years and this will be the first time the teams will battle it out in New England.

The winner will also take home the commander-in-chief’s trophy which is awarded to whichever service academy holds the best record after at the end of the season.

Kickoff is set for next Saturday on December 9.

