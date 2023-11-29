Heating oil customers seeing lower costs compared to one year ago

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As temperatures are starting to get colder, many heating oil customers are looking to fill up their tanks, but at what cost?

Keeping warm is now top of mind and those with heating oil may be wondering how much they’ll be paying.

“If nobody is going to be home, you can turn (the heat) back down and turn it back on when you get home,” said Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy. “When it’s really, really cold (single digits), I would recommend leaving it alone though because it has to work too hard to make the adjustment between the lower temperature and the higher temperature.”

As for cost, there is good news this time around for heating oil customers, including those who use Noonan Energy. In October 2022, heating oil prices were at an all-time high of $5.69 per gallon. This past October, it was $3.89 per gallon - a near $2 difference. While the war between Ukraine and Russia has been a factor in rising prices for heating oil and other things, Noonan said the decreasing prices are a good sign.

“I’m kind of surprised that it hasn’t gone back up again because of all the unsettled things going on in the world, but, so far, it’s been fairly stable and let’s hope it continues through this heating season,” Noon added.

There’s also some other good news. There is no supply shortage in sight.

“We have some oil in the tanks anyway, but I have heard no things through the trade press that there is a projected supply shortage in the future,” Noonan explained.

While we have not had a major snowstorm during the fall, Noonan told Western Mass News there are steps you can take to stay warm and keep more money in your wallet.

“You can put draft dodgers under the door and put plastic on the windows, a lot of the do-it-yourself things and that’s going to help save you some money,” Noonan noted.

Noonan advised those who use heating oil to make sure your tanks are filled to capacity before the cold temperatures and snow kick in.

