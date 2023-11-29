Surprise Squad
‘It’s an honor’: Springfield Tigers football team receive support for National Championships

The Springfield Tigers youth football team is headed to Florida!
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Tigers youth football team is headed to Florida!

The Springfield Tigers 14-U team won the Connecticut State Championship for their division, making them the regional champions.

Following their big win, the team will now be moving on to the next round, competing in Naples, Florida next week for the national championship.

In honor of their final days of practice before heading to the sunshine state, parents and coaches organized a a convoy of police, fire, and AMR that drove through Blunt Park after their practice with there lights on to celebrate the teams accomplishments and send them on to victory.

“Its an honor and a privilege we got a great bunch of kids we got a great staff a great program and sending four teams down there is something that’s impressive,” expressed Coach Rashid Thomas.

He told us he keeps the players motivated by making sure they stay humble and hungry.

