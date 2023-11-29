Kitten with severe leg deformity finds forever home

(WGGB/WSHM) - A young kitten, who was brought to Massachusetts in hopes of getting him treatment for muscular contractures that limit his joint mobility, has now found his forever home.

On Wednesday, MSPCA-Angell said that Gumby is heading to the home of Boston-area radio personality Danielle Murr, whom the agency said is also a “passionate animal advocate.”

Gumby, who is 11 weeks old, came to MSPCA-Angell earlier this month from an overcrowded Texas shelter. Officials with the agency noted that despite his challenges, he still manages to get around on all four legs.

Gumby will have dog, cat, and even hamster siblings to keep him company in his new home! Thank you to everyone who shared his story and helped find Gumby this happy ending. Happy tails, Gumby! 😺❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/hKXVE40ZF8 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) November 29, 2023

Surgery is not expected to improve his condition and a call was put out earlier for special adopters who could accommodate Gumby’s needs.

MSPCA-Angell noted that Gumby will now be in a home with dog, cat, and hamster siblings to keep him company and they thanked the public “who shared his story and helped find Gumby this happy ending.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.