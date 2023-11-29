Surprise Squad
Kitten with severe leg deformity finds forever home

Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.
Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.(MSPCA-Angell)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - A young kitten, who was brought to Massachusetts in hopes of getting him treatment for muscular contractures that limit his joint mobility, has now found his forever home.

On Wednesday, MSPCA-Angell said that Gumby is heading to the home of Boston-area radio personality Danielle Murr, whom the agency said is also a “passionate animal advocate.”

Gumby, who is 11 weeks old, came to MSPCA-Angell earlier this month from an overcrowded Texas shelter. Officials with the agency noted that despite his challenges, he still manages to get around on all four legs.

Surgery is not expected to improve his condition and a call was put out earlier for special adopters who could accommodate Gumby’s needs.

MSPCA-Angell noted that Gumby will now be in a home with dog, cat, and hamster siblings to keep him company and they thanked the public “who shared his story and helped find Gumby this happy ending.”

