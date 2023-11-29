Military, emergency responders will be honored at Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights in Forest Park is honoring first responders and military members on Wednesday night.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. active and retired military, as well as local law enforcement, their spouses, and gold star families can attend the holiday light display for free.

All you will need is valid identification.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will also join the President of the Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt to greet and thank those who have served their country and community.

