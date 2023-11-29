Police: Springfield man with GPS bracelet arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized the 317th illegal gun in the city so far this year, which breaks last year’s record with a whole month still to go until 2024.

Police said that they saw an uninspected car turn onto State Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, which prompted a traffic stop.

The driver, 25-year-old Jennifer Oquendo of Springfield, allegedly didn’t immediately stop, but once she did, officers saw the passenger, 20-year-old Jose Santiago-Pacheco of Springfield, allegedly try to hide something in a fanny pack strapped to his chest.

Inside, police reportedly found a loaded large-capacity gun and Santiago-Pacheco was arrested.

Santiago-Pacheco was already out on bail and fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet after officers seized another illegal gun and cocaine from him on September 22.

Oquendo was also arrested for driving without a license, failure to stop for police, and no inspection sticker.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.