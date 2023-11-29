Several local farms receiving grant funding to address climate change

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced $1.75-million in Climate Smart Agriculture Program grants to farms all across the Bay State.

The grant money comes after a brutal summer where constant rain flooded most farms.

Several farms in western Massachusetts will receive funds from the grant, including:

Atlas Farm in Deerfield

Bostrom Farm in Greenfield

Cook Farm in Hadley

Plainville Farm in Hadley

J&J Farms in Amherst

North Country Harvest in Westfield

