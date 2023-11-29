Several local farms receiving grant funding to address climate change
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced $1.75-million in Climate Smart Agriculture Program grants to farms all across the Bay State.
The grant money comes after a brutal summer where constant rain flooded most farms.
Several farms in western Massachusetts will receive funds from the grant, including:
- Atlas Farm in Deerfield
- Bostrom Farm in Greenfield
- Cook Farm in Hadley
- Plainville Farm in Hadley
- J&J Farms in Amherst
- North Country Harvest in Westfield
