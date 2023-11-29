Surprise Squad
Springfield Council discusses passible tax increase for residents

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield residents raise their voices on a possible tax increase for city residents, now the city council is currently meeting to discuss the issue.

Western Mass News speaks about the city of homes but 82-year-old Lorraine Crump is scared she may lose hers due to this possible hike. $175 could mean the difference, that’s what’s being recommended.

But first, we spoke with City Council President Jesse Lederman about what this tax factor means for city residents.

“This is an annual job of the city council to set the tax factor, which determines which of total tax burden return will be born by residential home owners and then the accompanying percentage that will be bored by the commercial property owners in Springfield” explained Lederman. “So it will depend on each individual on what a properties assessed value is and what factor is set tonight. We’re gonna be debating a number of potential tax factor this evening. However what we’ve been told by the Board of Assessors is at the current proposal of the tax factor that has come from them and the mayor’s administration is an average increase of $175.”

Now, for Lorraine Crump the continuous increase in taxes could mean she could lose it all.

“I’m a resident here in Springfield, I’ve been here all my life, I’ve owned my home,” expressed Crump. “I’ve had it since 1973. I’m basically on the verge of losing it because of greed, of money, the prices of things keep going up and up and up, and receive social security. I live on $940 a month. I can’t keep up with the greed of the world.”

Council President Lederman did mention that for low-income seniors like Crump, there is a tax abatement that could save them up to $2,000 on their taxes.

No word yet on if this specific proposal has been approved.

