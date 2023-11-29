Surprise Squad
Springfield Police looking for missing girl

Geyliam Cabey
Geyliam Cabey(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing girl.

They said that 12-year-old Geyliam Cabey ran away from home around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Cabey is approximately 5′0′' tall and weighs 100 pounds. Investigators believe that she could possibly be in the city’s McKnight neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

