State lawmakers working to pass budget amid ongoing migrant shelter crisis

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bay State continues to struggle to find shelter for migrant families while state leaders are working to pass a supplemental budget to keep the state’s emergency shelter program afloat.

Massachusetts in the midst of an ongoing migrant shelter crisis. According to emergency assistance placement data released on Tuesday, 7,489 families out of the state’s limit of 7,500 families are currently enrolled in the Commonwealth Shelter System. The numbers change by the day as people leave the shelters and others come in off the wait list.

The influx of families pouring into the state has prompted state leaders to find a new avenue of funding. Governor Maura Healey’s proposal for $250 million to keep the system afloat is tied up in ongoing supplemental budget negotiations at the State House. State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News that the funding is a necessary step, but it can’t be sustainable long term.

“What other vital programs are out there that we’re going to have to cut to continue to fund this? I’m firmly in the camp that we can’t do this forever,” Velis noted.

At the local level, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke to Dave Madsen during this week’s taping of Getting Answers and said that there are currently 293 families are being housed in the city. He’s looking toward the federal government to provide support and take the burden off local municipalities.

“The federal government needs to get their act together and solve this situation and give a pathway for these individuals, so they can move forward in a positive way,” Sarno explained.

Velis told us that pathway comes in the form of expediting work visas and securing jobs for people in short-term stays. He, in conversations he’s had with migrant families, said this could be crucial to getting the migrant shelter crisis back under control.

“We have a population that wants to work, the government is telling them they can’t work. Additionally, I also think that if we do this the right way, we have a workforce shortage in almost every industry in Massachusetts, so the population could be very helpful in filling a lot of jobs that are out there,” Velis noted.

