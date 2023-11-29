Sunshine Back Thursday with Seasonable Temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure continues to build south of New England tonight, allowing for fair skies and cold, dry conditions. Early morning lows begin in the upper teens to low 20s with frost.

Thursday will feature some nicer weather with highs about 5-10 degrees warmer than today. Sunny skies in the morning will help bring temperatures up steadily and highs hit lower to middle 40s for most by the afternoon. Breezes stay from the south but look lighter than the last few days.

Southerly breezes continue Thursday night, so despite clear skies, temperatures won’t be as cold. Friday begins with good sunshine, but clouds increase quickly ahead of our next storm system. Rain should hold off until late Friday afternoon and we are only expecting a tenth to a quarter inch. Showers exit Friday night, but we remain unsettled this weekend.

Seasonable this weekend with a continued active weather pattern. There are a few weak systems that pass through our area with a chance for showers this weekend, but we won’t get much from them. Lots of clouds around both days with a chance for a shower or two Saturday morning, then again later Sunday. Temperatures stay in the 40s during the day and lows remain near and above freezing.

A trough of low pressure looks to swing into New England early next week with a shot of colder air, but also a chance at a more potent storm system. Something to watch for now.

