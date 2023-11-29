Town by Town: Hannoush Jewelers opening, Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees, Amelia Park ‘give back’ initiative

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield.

A grand opening celebration was held for Hannoush Jewelers in Springfield on Wednesday.

The new store is located on Boston Road.

The grand opening comes after the Hannoush family served clients at their Eastfield Mall location for nearly four decades.

The new free-standing location offers customers an even better shopping experience with convenient parking, jewelry repair and custom design on-site.

Next, the Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees has officially kicked off!

Its being held at the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield.

The event raises money for Melha Shriners activities.

Admission is free.

Feztival of Trees ends Sunday, December 3.

Lastly, Amelia Park Arena in Westfield has launched a new “community give back initiative.”

The initiative consists of many different events and gestures, all meant to support the community.

Those include a canned food drive, a free public skating day, and much more.

The community give back initiative is set to launch in the beginning of 2024.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.