Agawam Police looking for identity, credit card fraud suspects
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are asking for your help finding two suspects believed to be involved in an identity and credit card fraud case.
Those suspects were caught on surveillance video at a local store.
The vehicles believed to be involved, including a a blue SUV and a white box truck, were also seen in that video.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Agawam Police at (413) 786-4767, ext. 8323
