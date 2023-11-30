Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the planet.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on scene for reports of an accident in the area of Plumtree Road on Wednesday night.
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police locate missing girl
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
Respiratory viruses are circulating in our area and are impacting children in particular....
Doctors seeing increase in walking pneumonia, RSV cases in kids

Latest News

An Iranian domestically built missile is displayed in front of the portrait of the Lebanese...
House passes resolution to block Iran’s access to $6 billion from prisoner swap
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Twenty-five dogs found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last...
Troopers rescue 15 dogs found neglected, abandoned in stolen U-Haul at truck stop
FILE - Alec Baldwin speaks at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on...
Family of Marine killed in Afghanistan fails to win lawsuit against Alec Baldwin
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day