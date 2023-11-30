Surprise Squad
Holyoke Community College hosts first fall graduate reception

By Photojournalist: Matt White, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Community College hosted their first fall graduate reception on Wednesday evening.

The reception ran from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the main HCC campus.

Although fall graduates are always invited to attend HCC’s formal commencement ceremony in the spring, historically, many choose not to attend.

One of our very own photographers, Marcos Figueroa graduated at Wednesday’s ceremony and he had this to say during his commencement speech.

”Professional teachings were more than just lessons, but illustrations of knowledge and inspiring,” said Marcos. ”Holyoke is not just a place of learning but a community that embraced me. Today, I stand not as a graduate but as someone deeply connected to this place. I am grateful for the lessons learned by these incredibly individuals. “

Congratulations Marcos!

172 students graduated at the ceremony, many of whom will transfer to four-year schools for the spring 2024 semester.

