Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple police agencies are responding to a vehicle pursuit near Route 91 in Springfield on Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers are currently assisting at a crash scene that may be connected to the vehicle pursuit on Route 91 southbound near Exit 3.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating both incidents.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

