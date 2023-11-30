Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple police agencies are responding to a vehicle pursuit near Route 91 in Springfield on Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers are currently assisting at a crash scene that may be connected to the vehicle pursuit on Route 91 southbound near Exit 3.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating both incidents.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police locate missing girl
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Bernardston and Greenfield Police Departments are warning about apparent fake towing companies...
Police warn of apparent fake towing company scam in Franklin County
As state leaders struggle to get the current migrant shelter crisis under control, locally...
Local organizations weigh in as the Massachusetts migrant shelter crisis continues
Holyoke Community College hosted their first fall graduate reception on Wednesday evening.
Holyoke Community College hosts first fall graduate reception
Emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Chapin Terrace on Wednesday night.
Springfield crews respond to garage fire on Chapin Terrace