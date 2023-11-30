Local organizations weigh in as the Massachusetts migrant shelter crisis continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As state leaders struggle to get the current migrant shelter crisis under control, locally here in western Massachusetts people are being asked to offer space in their homes if they can, as more and more migrant families are looking for emergency housing.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley and Jewish Family Services in Springfield are both doing their part to help people put a temporary roof over family’s heads, but the recent uptick in need is making this a tougher task than anticipated.

Massachusetts is hitting a limit of families registered in the states emergency shelter system and organizations tasked with finding them the shelter they desperately need are feeling the brunt of the migrant family wave.

Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke to Dave Madsen and shared the struggles Springfield faces trying to help people find a place to stay after taking in nearly 300 migrant families.

“I have individuals here in the city of Springfield who desperately need housing,” expressed Mayor Sarno. “I’ll hear from that at times saying, ‘how come you can’t get me housing, but if a migrant family comes in they’re able to get housing?’ It really stems from the federal government’s needs to get their act together.”

The United Way of Pioneer Valley has joined the effort to find temporary housing for families and the Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts called on residents to consider opening their own homes to families if they can.

The organization’s CEO, Rabbi James Greene, told Western Mass News a steady stream of migrants are seeking shelter through them and at least two dozen volunteers have offered to house those in need of short term stays.

“If we could find some temporary housing options,” noted Rabbi Greene. “So, that folks who are coming into the region who still need temporary housing while waiting for access to the longer-term emergency shelter system had a place to stay that was warm and safe.”

The volunteers who are offering rooms, go through a heavy vetting process and each family is matched with a homeowner to make sure the housing is a good fit.

Greene added that the work is crucial to keeping these families safe and integrating them into communities in western Massachusetts.

“The services that we provide are I think critical to helping folks integrate into the community more successfully,” explained Rabbi Greene. “It’s about making this investment initially for newcomers to the region so they can see that return on investment.”

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is inviting non-profit organizations with established emergency shelters to apply for grants to help migrant families.

