Northern Lights Potential Overnight; Rain Showers on the Way

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a pleasant late-November day to wrap up Meteorological Fall. A cold morning gave way to seasonably mild temperatures in the middle 40s this afternoon.

Scattered high clouds stick around this evening, but overall, skies look mostly clear overnight. Temperatures won’t be as cold though thanks to a light southerly breeze and rising dew points. Lows return to the upper 20s to low 30s for most.

There’s also a chance at seeing the Northern Lights after midnight here in western Mass, so bundle up and head out before sunrise! Find a DARK location-the farther away from city lights, the better. Remember, aurora forecasting is pretty difficult, so there’s a chance, but it’s almost never a guarantee.

Friday begins with sunshine, but clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. A brief shot of rain showers will move through late in the afternoon through the evening. Rain should end before midnight, and we are only expecting a tenth of an inch or so. Highs end up near 50.

Temperatures remain seasonably mild heading into the weekend with highs nearing 50 again Saturday. A shower or two is possible, but overall, we look mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies thanks to high pressure to our north. Low pressure passing to our South will bring a better shot at rain by Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday night into Monday morning, depending on the strength of low pressure offshore, may draw in enough cold air to turn rain to snow in the higher elevations. A tough call at the moment, but there’s a shot at some accumulations for Monday morning.

Most of next week is looking dry and colder with highs returning to the 30s for Tuesday to Thursday.

