Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Patriots-Chiefs Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon

The NFL has made some flex scheduling changes for Week 15 of the season and it will impact a...
The NFL has made some flex scheduling changes for Week 15 of the season and it will impact a Monday Night Football matchup for the New England Patriots.(MGN Online / NFL)
By KCTV5 Staff and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, MA (KCTV/WGGB/WSHM) - The NFL has made some flex scheduling changes for Week 15 of the season and it will impact a Monday Night Football matchup for the New England Patriots.

The league announced Thursday afternoon that the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled for Monday, December 18, has been flexed out of the Monday night time slot and will instead be played on Sunday, December 17 at 1 p.m.

The game will be aired on FOX 6.

While the Chiefs carry an 8-3 record, the Patriots currently have a 2-9 record.

Replacing the Pats-Chiefs on Monday night will be the Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). Information from KCTV was used in this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on scene for reports of an accident in the area of Plumtree Road on Wednesday night.
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police locate missing girl
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
Respiratory viruses are circulating in our area and are impacting children in particular....
Doctors seeing increase in walking pneumonia, RSV cases in kids

Latest News

Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game
Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game
Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks...
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
Springfield College Pride football preparing for NCAA Division III tournament
Springfield College Pride football preparing for NCAA Division III tournament
The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield in 2024.
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield