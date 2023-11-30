Patriots-Chiefs Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon

FOXBOROUGH, MA (KCTV/WGGB/WSHM) - The NFL has made some flex scheduling changes for Week 15 of the season and it will impact a Monday Night Football matchup for the New England Patriots.

The league announced Thursday afternoon that the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled for Monday, December 18, has been flexed out of the Monday night time slot and will instead be played on Sunday, December 17 at 1 p.m.

The game will be aired on FOX 6.

While the Chiefs carry an 8-3 record, the Patriots currently have a 2-9 record.

Replacing the Pats-Chiefs on Monday night will be the Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks.

