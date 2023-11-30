Pittsfield Police searching for man accused of armed bank robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the NBT Bank on Merrill Road for reports of a man with a gun attempting to rob the bank.

Police say that the suspect entered the bank waving a gun and demanded cash. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is believed to be a white man. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Pittsfield Police.

