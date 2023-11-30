Police warn of apparent fake towing company scam in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bernardston and Greenfield Police Departments are warning about apparent fake towing companies claiming to be based in Greenfield.

Deputy Chief Bill Gordon said Bernardston Police alerted the department of the situation. After doing some research, he found more apparently fake towing companies, claiming to be based in the city, he said situations like this are common, which is why people need to be vigilant with who they give their business and payment information to.

this situation may sound familiar to you... You’re traveling in a car. And experience some trouble. You call the first towing company that appears to you online after searching for ‘tow services.’ Here’s the twist: you pay the deposit on a credit card...And the tow truck never shows. You learn there isn’t one after calling police...And the address for the company is for a building that clearly isn’t a towing company. This happen to a person in Bernardston.

After learning about the alleged towing company, Greenfield deputy police chief bill Gordon did some research.

“After Bernardston Police Department told us about it I googled Greenfield Towing and found that Greenfield actually has four fake towing companies in town,” explained Dep. Chief Gordon.

As Greenfield Police pointed out on their official Facebook page, ”Miley Towing Inc.’s” address is an abandoned building and we checked out all four addresses found online, we didn’t find a towing business at any of them.

“I actually contacted the company today to see if they would remove their company’s from Google search and all of them hung up on me,” noted Dep. Chief Gordon.

He called some of the companies with us again Wednesday. They all utilized similar answering services. One alleged business putting us on a long hold, others could not provide the address of an alleged business, or the name of an alleged towing company Gordon was calling for.

These red flags, amongst others, are the ones Gordon said customers need to utilize caution shopping for any item or service.

Dep. Chief Gordon told Western Mass News shoppers should analyze websites, and what content is on them.

“Two other companies, that had websites, and they simply right click and search image with Google,” added Dep. Chief Gordon. “I could see that image was used several times, with other companies.”

And keep logos in mind.

“None of the tow trucks actually had their name written on the tow truck,” said Dep. Chief Gordon.

But with these alleged businesses, such as the one pointed out on the police department’s Facebook page, moving locations and changing quickly; he explains federal authorities would be the ones to investigate this.

“Customs of the FBI would have to be dealing with this,” noted Dep. Chief Gordon. “Trying to chase these companies down for them is a nightmare too. The call centers pop up they close down, they show up in somebody’s basement. And they’re allover the place.”

According to police the person trying to utilize the alleged towing service was able to file a fraud report and cancel their credit card.

If you think you ever are a victim of fraud, Gordon advised to contact police, and alert your bank.

