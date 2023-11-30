Skating, entertainment coming to MGM Springfield this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday is the first day of December and MGM Springfield is celebrating the holiday season with lots of shows and other activities to wrap up 2023.

“MGM Springfield is decked out for the holidays. Just take a walk around. You can see all of the decorations,” said MGM Springfield spokesperson Beth Ward.

Springfield’s resort-casino is officially in the holiday spirit. Following the annual tree lighting on Black Friday, the festivities got started with MGM Springfield opening its annual ice rink to thousands, something that Ward called a fun experience for kids and families.

“This is a staple here at MGM Springfield to have the skating rink,” Ward explained. “You come down here in the evening and especially on the weekends. It’s such a holiday vibe and it’s so much fun with the music and just to get into that holiday spirit.”

However, gliding on ice is not the only thing many can look forward to this holiday season. There are big stars coming to Springfield’s Symphony Hall, including Jerry Seinfeld on Saturday, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on December 6, and acoustic guitarist Aaron Lewis on December 8. There is also another big-time performance that is set to take place New Year’s Eve.

“We have Tusk, which is the world’s most popular Fleetwood Mac tribute band, that is playing. It’s sure to sell out. There’s so much to do and we hope you come down and take advantage,” Ward added.

She told Western Mass News that all of MGM’s restaurants also have special menus for the holidays, but the casino’s main goal is for everyone to enjoy themselves during the holidays, even just by strolling around the plaza.

“Happy holidays. Come down, say hello, and we hope you have a great holiday season,” Ward said.

