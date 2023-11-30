Springfield crews respond to garage fire on Chapin Terrace

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Chapin Terrace on Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire and were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

There are no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad revealed the cause to be an electrical malfunction.

