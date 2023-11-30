State lawmakers reach agreement on supplemental budget

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A state budget agreement has been reached, which included $250 million for the emergency shelter system in Massachusetts. The final budget has not yet been approved, but the agreement reached by the House and Senate conference committee members moves the process forward and will bring it one step closer to the full legislature to finally voting on it and eventually get it to Governor Maura Healey’s desk.

On Thursday, Massachusetts lawmakers said they have reached an agreement on a $2.8 billion supplemental budget for the 2023.

“This money is going to go for the current, current folks that are here, and I think that’s a really important point, right? This isn’t $250 million that’s going to go to expand. This is $250 million for housing that’s already here,” said State Senator John Velis.

Velis told Western Mass News that the supplemental funds will allow immediate help to be provided to every shelter in the state, but he said the $250 million dollars added to what he said is already more than $600 million spent by the state on immigration issues this year alone is a number that makes this an unprecedented issue in Massachusetts.

According to the latest data from the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, on Wednesday, there were 7,533 families enrolled in the emergency shelter system. That’s 33 families above the current 7,500 family limit and 44 families added from the day before. Velis told us federal help is still needed and he said the legislature will need to keep talking about options.

“There are very difficult choices coming along in the state of Massachusetts. Again, all of this is predicated if the federal government continues to not give us any assistance, Massachusetts is going to have make some really important decisions about the going forward here,” Velis noted.

Velis also said he expects the budget could be approved by the House and Senate and on Healey’s desk for her signature by Monday.

