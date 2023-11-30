State university workers rally over pay raises amid budget negotiations

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State workers held rallies on Thursday, including one at UMass Amherst, to draw attention to their pay raises hanging in the balance amid state budget negotiations.

“I don’t know what they need to do in the legislature to get this done, but they need to get it done yesterday,” said Andrew Gorry, co-chair of professional staffing at UMass Amherst.

Four-hundred million dollars in already approved state employee pay raises still hang in limbo due to a delayed budget agreement, when that money should already be in state employee’s pockets. State Senator John Velis agreed.

“We needed to do this yesterday and by yesterday, I mean a long time ago,” Velis said “We need answers and the people we represent need answers”

On Thursday, 95 state unions across Massachusetts, including workers at UMass Amherst, spent a symbolic eight minutes protesting their right to an eight percent raise and retroactive pay. The delayed dollars have left state employees, like Gorry, looking for answers.

“We love working at this university, but we need to get paid for the work that we’re doing and we need to get paid the raises that we’re owed,” Gorry explained.

Just as these rallies got underway on Thursday, a budget agreement was confirmed at the State House, which includes the $400 million. Velis told Western Mass News that he expects a vote either Friday or early next week at the latest, then it will move immediately to the governor’s desk.

“These are contract agreements, collective bargaining agreements that were already agreed upon a long time ago. The challenge is that this immigration crisis is something that, really, Massachusetts has never experienced before,” Velis noted.

Velis told us the spending bill hold-up was tied to an unexpected $250 million needed to sustain the state’s migrant facilities. Still, back and forth in the legislature has complicated the lives of state employees, who expected their raises.

“We’ve got members that are relying on the raises that they’ve already won to pay for their heat, to pay for their food, to pay for their rent, and right now, this time of year, a lot of our members are thinking about how they’re going to afford presents for their kids,” Gorry said.

While Velis told Western Mass News that he understands funds are overdue and he said he takes extra caution when making decisions of this magnitude involving taxpayer dollars.

“This is something that the preference would have been to do a while ago, but the flip side is that this is really serious, important stuff that we’re talking about,” Velis noted.

However, time is running out for many across Massachusetts.

“Look, we signed these contracts months ago and so it just doesn’t make any sense that the state legislature has taken this long to fund them. It’s almost December, right?” Gorry asked.

The budget breakdown is not currently public, but Velis shared that both the $250 million for migrants and the $400 million for state employees are included in the proposal.

