Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating an early Friday morning fire that killed two children.

According to the Martin County Coroner’s Office, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old died in the fire.

Authorities said they were called to a home around 9 a.m. for a reported house fire on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

When fire crews arrived, they reported fierce flames coming from the home. They were able to help a woman escape the residence who was treated for smoke inhalation.

But 4-year-old Greyson Marcum and 1-year-old Jason Lee Mollette were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department said it’s not yet been determined how the fire started, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police in Agawam are asking for your help finding two suspects believed to be involved in an...
Agawam Police looking for identity, credit card fraud suspects
Respiratory viruses are circulating in our area and are impacting children in particular....
Doctors seeing increase in walking pneumonia, RSV cases in kids
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store...
Walmart latest big advertiser to pull out of Musk’s X amid widening concerns over hate speech, reach
Police said two people were injured in an incident in Atlanta on Friday.
Protester injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Belchertown man seriously injured in Route 9 crash
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Dress for Success tag sale, new day program in Chicopee