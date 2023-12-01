Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 440 in Chelsea, Alabama, according to a spokesperson for the city. The baby was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they died shortly later.

The mayor of Chelsea, Tony Picklesimer, also confirmed the child’s death, reporting it was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts,” Picklesimer said in a statement.

The animal has been taken to Auburn University.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police in Agawam are asking for your help finding two suspects believed to be involved in an...
Agawam Police looking for identity, credit card fraud suspects
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom
Pittsfield Police looking for armed robbery suspect.
Pittsfield Police searching for man accused of armed bank robbery

Latest News

Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during...
Israel knew about Hamas attack over a year in advance, New York Times report says
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher
Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash off southern Japan
Five New York men are accused of kidnapping and killing a man and burying him in a New...
5 men accused of kidnapping, killing man and leaving his body in a forest
The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York. (Source:...
Rep. George Santos is kicked out of Congress after groundbreaking expulsion vote