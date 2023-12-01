Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police in Agawam are asking for your help finding two suspects believed to be involved in an...
Agawam Police looking for identity, credit card fraud suspects
Respiratory viruses are circulating in our area and are impacting children in particular....
Doctors seeing increase in walking pneumonia, RSV cases in kids
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

Latest News

FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israel’s war with Hamas resumes with airstrikes in Gaza after a weeklong truce ends
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher
Former teacher remembers Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash