Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert in Idaho and Wyoming for a 10-month-old boy considered to be “in imminent danger.”

Zeke Best is a 10-month-old boy missing from Victor, Idaho, since Thursday, authorities said. He’s listed as a white male of unknown hair and eye color, 1-foot tall and weighing 20 pounds.

The suspect in his disappearance, 48-year-old Jeremy Best, is considered armed and dangerous.

Best is described as a 5-foot-11 man, weighing 245 pounds with green eyes, brown and gray hair and a beard.

Authorities said he is driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates 1T39349.

Though authorities said they don’t know his direction of travel, he has known ties to Alpine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Officials said do not approach Best. Instead, call 911 or the Teton County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police in Agawam are asking for your help finding two suspects believed to be involved in an...
Agawam Police looking for identity, credit card fraud suspects
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom
Pittsfield Police looking for armed robbery suspect.
Pittsfield Police searching for man accused of armed bank robbery

Latest News

Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists
The Hampden Fire Department was called in as mutual aid due to a lack of available water...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Monson, illegally installed solar panels made harder to extinguish
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
A search is ongoing for two suspects in Bernardston.
Search for two suspects involved in a police chase in Bernardston