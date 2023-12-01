Chicopee Police warning of uptick in fraud attempts during the holidays

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are warning residents of an uptick in fraudulent attempts this holiday season.

They said that residents are receiving calls asking them to update their billing information for Medicare. The caller reportedly said the resident’s bills won’t be covered unless they update personal information with them.

Police urge residents to call the provider directly to confirm its legitimacy.

Similarly, other callers are claiming to be from Amazon and saying residents’ recent orders won’t go through due to lack of funds and asking for your credit or debit card information. Again, you are urged call your bank or provider directly to confirm.

