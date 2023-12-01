Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Chicopee Police warning of uptick in fraud attempts during the holidays

Chicopee Police are warning residents of an uptick in fraudulent attempts this holiday season.
Chicopee Police are warning residents of an uptick in fraudulent attempts this holiday season.(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are warning residents of an uptick in fraudulent attempts this holiday season.

They said that residents are receiving calls asking them to update their billing information for Medicare. The caller reportedly said the resident’s bills won’t be covered unless they update personal information with them.

Police urge residents to call the provider directly to confirm its legitimacy.

Similarly, other callers are claiming to be from Amazon and saying residents’ recent orders won’t go through due to lack of funds and asking for your credit or debit card information. Again, you are urged call your bank or provider directly to confirm.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police: juvenile dead following dirt bike crash in Springfield
Police in Agawam are asking for your help finding two suspects believed to be involved in an...
Agawam Police looking for identity, credit card fraud suspects
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following vehicle pursuit, crash on Route 91 south in Springfield
Respiratory viruses are circulating in our area and are impacting children in particular....
Doctors seeing increase in walking pneumonia, RSV cases in kids
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom

Latest News

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Police investigating serious crash on Route 9 in Belchertown
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher
Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash off southern Japan
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
Friday marked the first day of December, which meant those in charge of the effort are...
Toys for Tots ramping up collection, distribution efforts as holidays near