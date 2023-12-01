Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland coming to Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will be in Springfield next week as part of their holiday tour.

Springfield Symphony Hall will soon be transformed into a holiday wonderland - with a twist. Actually, it will feature lots of twists, acrobatics, and circus acts filled with holiday cheer. MGM Springfield is bringing in Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, which aims to usher in the season and ignite the spirit and magic of the season.

“Princess Caroline, who is from Wonderland and travels to Everytown USA because she hears that people are losing Christmas spirit, so she and her friends, and her circus friends, try to convince the world that the holidays are worth fighting for,” said lead singer Vincent Ortega.

Ortega told Western Mass News that not only will guests hear familiar and favorite songs of the season, they’ll also hear music they’ve never heard before.

“…And they’re going to see their songs told though the story of circus acts, dare devilish acts, and people flying in the air, people jumping really high, hula hoops flying. It’s just a spectacle for the eyes and a spectacle for the whole family,” Ortega explained.

Ortega told us the cast and performers, who are from all over the world, start working on the show months in advance and coming together to hone their individual acts, which brings them into a seamless whole.

Guests will not only be transported into a magical fantasy land, but they also will have the chance to meet the cast backstage. Ortega said there will be a QR code displayed inside the theater to scan for a chance to win the after-show meeting.

The show will be at Springfield Symphony Hall on Wednesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. You can CLICK HERE for more information or for tickets.

