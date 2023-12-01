Surprise Squad
Firefighters respond to house fire in Monson, illegally installed solar panels made harder to extinguish

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to a chimney fire at a home on Bradway Road Thursday night.

The Monson Fire Department posted on their social media saying the fire was difficult to put out due to illegally installed solar panels on the roof which took them longer than usual to reach the chimney.

The Hampden Fire Department was called in as mutual aid due to a lack of available water supply in the area.

No injuries were reported.

If you or someone you know is thinking about putting solar panels on their roofs, all installations require a permit and an inspection from the fire department.

