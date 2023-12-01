Former teacher remembers Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Berkshire County community is mourning the loss of one of their own. A Pittsfield native has died after the military aircraft he was training in crashed near the coast of Japan.

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob “Jake” Galliher’s family now lives in Lanesborough. However, he was originally from Pittsfield and he graduated from Taconic High School in 2017. His former teacher told us that when he first heard the news, he was overcome with shock and disbelief.

On Friday, there was a memorial set-up outside the family’s home for the public to stop by and pay their respects. Galliher’s former teacher, Paul Smachetti, stopped by to give his condolences to the family and left a Taconic High School helmet behind to honor the former high school football star.

“He was a good athlete, excellent running back, scored a lot of big touchdowns for Taconic,” Smachetti said.

As for who he was off the field, Smachetti tearfully described Galliher as a pleasure to have in class.

“He was a nice kid, quiet, you know. He was never an issue in class, work…did his work. He was a great student,” Smachetti added.

His family provided Western Mass News with a statement that read, in part:

“Jake leaves behind a devastated family, including his beloved wife Ivy, two young sons aged 2 years and 7 weeks old, a loving family and countless friends, all of whom are grappling with this profound loss.”

His family shared their gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support. They are asking for privacy at this time, but they assured us they will share Galliher’s story when the time is right.

