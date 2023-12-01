Surprise Squad
Heating repair at Springfield school delayed due to supply chain issues

With temperatures getting colder, a Springfield parent reached out to our newsroom to express concerns over the heating conditions at a Springfield school.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures already getting colder, a Springfield parent reached out to our newsroom to express concerns over the heating conditions at the Springfield International Charter School, claiming their child is coming home after school, complaining about how cold it is in the classroom.

Keeping warm is top of mind for everyone, but for students at Springfield International Charter School, that may be harder to do because a part of the school building currently doesn’t have heat.

“We actually have 19 rooftop HVAC units that are currently working right now. We are down one,” said Justin Baker, director of the Springfield International Charter School. “We do recognize that, in a portion of both the middle and the high school, is the same portion of the building, two floors, that because we currently don’t have an operating unit on there, that the temperatures are just a little bit lower.”

Western Mass News caught up with school officials on Friday, who told us the reason why kids and school personnel have had to put up with colder temperatures in a section of the building that includes offices, hallways, and classrooms. Supply chain issues are putting a pause on the school getting an HVAC unit.

“The manufacturing time and delivery time of that HVAC unit was going to be the last week of June. After school got out for the summer, we were going to have the old unit taken out and the new unit put on. Because of the delays in manufacturing and supply chain issues, that date has been pushed out, obviously, pretty significantly,” said Anthony Jianaces, grant and procurement administrator at Springfield International Charter School.

Jianaces said this process has taken 14 months. They first made the order in October 2022, but delays have pushed the replacement work until now.

“So, it was…it went from last week of June to two weeks into July, and then beginning of August, then the end of August, so it’s been kind of a continuous two weeks, three weeks at a time, the delays have been,” Jianaces noted.

While they are still waiting for the HVAC unit to arrive, they did tell us that the third-party contractor already received the unit to their building and now, a forklift and a base that’s going into the roof of the building are already placed in the school property and are ready for the HVAC to arrive and for workers to officially install it. Other measures, however, are already in place to help students keep warm if needed.

“Within our building, we have over 2,000 hand warmers that we are prepared to hand out if the temperature does go below a suitable level, so we do have that as a backup as well. We have not utilized that yet to this point,” said DJ Conway, director of operations for Springfield International Charter School.

In the meantime, school officials told us that they are doing daily temperature readings in the section of the building that’s lacking heat and, so far, there’s only been changes of three to four degrees from the rest of the building. They expect the work to be completed in two weeks from now.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

