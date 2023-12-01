Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash off southern Japan

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Berkshire County native has reportedly been killed when an Osprey V-22 crashed into the ocean of Japan on Wednesday.

Eight crew members were on-board the aircraft when it crashed and Pittsfield Police said on Friday that the body of Jacob “Jake” Galliher, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force, has been the only one identified at this time.

Galliher was a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School and leaves behind a wife and two sons, as well as family members in Lanesborough.

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement on Galliher’s passing and said:

“As a father, my heart goes out to Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher’s mother and father during this difficult time. Any parent will tell you there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child, and Jacob Galliher was beloved by all. Staff Sgt. Galliher represented our nation’s best, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school and committing himself to serving his country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his mother, father, wife, and two sons. The Pittsfield community and a grateful nation mourns the loss of Jacob Galliher.”

The cause of the crash is not immediately known, Japanese coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa told the Associated Press.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.