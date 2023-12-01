Police investigating serious crash on Route 9 in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Belchertown are investigating a serious crash in the area of Route 9 and Allen Road.

Emergency crews responded to a two-car crash shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

Belchertown Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of noon Friday, the road was still closed and drivers were being asked to seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

