Search for two suspects involved in a police chase in Bernardston

A search is ongoing for two suspects in Bernardston.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A search is ongoing for two suspects in Bernardston.

According to Bernardston Police, they are searching for two Hispanic or black men who fled the area.

The two men were involved in a police pursuit on I-91 North when they took off on foot after a tire deflation incident.

Police are warning residents in the Bald Mountain Extension and Brattleboro Road area to lock their doors and cars and to call 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious.

