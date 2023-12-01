Surprise Squad
Springfield official discusses road, pedestrian safety following deadly dirt bike crash

Candles and flowers mark the spot on Plumtree Road in Springfield where a boy on a dirt bike struck a curb, which caused him to crash into a sign.
By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dirt bike crash in Springfield Wednesday night has claimed the life of the young rider.

My main response is a human response of how sad it is,” said Springfield Ward 7 City Councilor Tim Allen.

Candles and flowers mark the spot on Plumtree Road in Springfield where a boy on a dirt bike struck a curb, which caused him to crash into a public works sign Wednesday night. He later died.

Springfield Police said the boy was wearing a half shell helmet, but riding dirt bikes on city streets is illegal in Springfield.

The crash happened in Allen’s ward. He told Western Mass News that he’ll look into whether anything can be done to improve street safety in that area.

Pedestrian safety and driver safety has been tough the last couple years,” Allen explained.

He added that a dirt bike ordinance put in place a few years back has seemed to reduce the problem with riders intimidating motorists and creating road hazards in the city.

It happened mostly in the downtown area where a street would be overtaken by a bunch of dirt bikers,” Allen added.

However, this incident is a little different as the boy seemed to be riding alone with no other motorists involved. Allen highlighted the importance of staying safe on the streets.

No matter what you’re on bicycle, tricycle, pulling a wagon, or whatever or these motorized things we see, no electric bikes, you gotta be…when you’re on the streets…my granddaughter just got her license and I said ‘You gotta remember just how important it is to pay attention driving,’” Allen noted.

Allen told us that, following this deadly crash in his ward, he’s going to work on bringing more awareness to road safety, especially when it comes to youth.

The Springfield Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.

