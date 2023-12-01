State, federal officials discuss faster work authorization process for migrants

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, representatives from the Biden-Harris Administration joined state officials and non-profit leaders came together to announce a faster work authorization process for migrants arriving and sheltering in Massachusetts as requested by Governor Maura Healey and local leaders all across western Massachusetts.

“Thanks to the processing improvements at DHS, we worked together with the state and are accelerating the time it takes to approve work permits for certain people to an average of just 30 days,” said Daniel Koh, deputy assistant to the president.

It’s a process already put into place at a work authorization clinic in Reading, which is already showing results.

“Between Massachusetts, the Biden-Harris administration, and non-profits, as mentioned, we’ve been able to help over 1,700 migrants in Massachusetts shelters apply for work permits and that number continues to rise,” Koh explained.

The state’s emergency assistance director, Gen. Scott Rice, said non-profit organizations and other volunteers are also involved.

“MassHire volunteers have registered nearly 650 individuals to help them begin their career journeys. When work authorization is achieved, MassHire will follow up with each individual to help with their job search and connect them with employment partners, work-readiness programs, and trained providers,” Rice said.

In western Massachusetts, speeding up work permits for migrants could clear out shelters and according to Kevin Lynn, the executive director at the MassHire Springfield Career Center, it could also help boost the labor market in our area.

“This is really an opportunity for this country and the state of Massachusetts, in particular, to inject a lot more people into our workforce. We desperately need them and if we can convert them into working people, we’re all going to benefit,” Lynn noted.

Lynn, who helps people connect with jobs every day, agreed with state and local officials that authorizing work permits needs to happen faster.

“If the goal is to get folks out of the shelters as fast as possible, they need to be able to work as fast as possible,” Lynn explained.

Lynn also told us that there are many employers across western Massachusetts eager to hire migrants, who are currently in the shelter system and he believes that speeding the process will help him connect many of them with job seekers, once they are legally allowed to work in the state.

