Suspect sought for using fraudulent check in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow are asking for the public’s help to identify a man.

The man, who was seen in surveillance video, is the suspect in the use of a fraudulent check.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440 ext. 2202 or the department’s anonymous tip line.

