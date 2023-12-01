Surprise Squad
Suspect sought for using fraudulent check in East Longmeadow

Police in East Longmeadow are asking for the public’s help to identify a man.
By Camelia Reid and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The man, who was seen in surveillance video, is the suspect in the use of a fraudulent check.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440 ext. 2202 or the department’s anonymous tip line.

