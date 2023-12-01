Town by Town: Dress for Success tag sale, new day program in Chicopee

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Dress for Success clothing tag sale kicked off Friday.

The tag sale will take place until Sunday, December 3 at 45 Lyman Street, directly across from Union Station in Springfield.

Every sale helps support Dress for Success’ mission to empower women and help them achieve economic independence.

In Chicopee, a grand opening was held for SkillBuilders Makerspace+. It’s an innovative day program for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The program will be located on Front Street.

SkillBuilders offers a variety of creative activities for participants to explore their passions while also learning new vocational and social skills.

