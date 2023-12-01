Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Dress for Success tag sale, new day program in Chicopee

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Dress for Success clothing tag sale kicked off Friday.

The tag sale will take place until Sunday, December 3 at 45 Lyman Street, directly across from Union Station in Springfield.

Every sale helps support Dress for Success’ mission to empower women and help them achieve economic independence.

In Chicopee, a grand opening was held for SkillBuilders Makerspace+. It’s an innovative day program for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The program will be located on Front Street.

SkillBuilders offers a variety of creative activities for participants to explore their passions while also learning new vocational and social skills.

